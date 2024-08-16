The 103rd anniversary of the death of one of the most beloved rulers of Serbia, HM King Peter I, was marked today in the Mausoleum of the Royal Family, Saint George’s Church in Oplenac. HRH Crown Prince Alexander, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, HRH Princess Danica, HRH Prince Mihailo, and HRH Princess Ljubica attended the State ceremony and paid their respect to the late King.

“There is no better way of describing what kind of monarch King Peter I was, but by using his own words: “I want to be a true constitutional King of Serbia,” said my great-grandfather, on 4 July 1903, in his proclamation during the swearing-in ceremony, which he ended with the following words: ”Without the love of the people, frail are the thrones of this world!”. His legacy outlived him and represented an important part not only of the history of our people but also of our present days.

He was a true democratic monarch, whom the people knew for the spirit of assembly, harmony, unity, and the overall progress of the Serbian state, one of the greatest and most important rulers of Serbian history, a real national and constitutional King, the one for whom national well-being and rule according to the Constitution and the law were more important than anything else. I am proud to be a descendant of such a great and noble man”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

The Holy Liturgy and memorial service were officiated by His High Grace Archbishop of Kragujevac and Metropolitan of Šumadija Jovan. After the church service, as part of the ceremony of paying respect to the beloved King, wreaths were laid on his tomb by: the Royal family, State Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs of the Government of Serbia, representatives of the Army of Serbia, Municipality of Topola, Kingdom of Serbia Association, which is under the Crown Prince’s patronage, representatives of Foundation of King Peter I in Oplenac, and people who gathered to pay their respects to “Uncle Pete”, as people, out of love, called King Peter I.