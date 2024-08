Her Royal Highnesses Princess Danica celebrates her thirty-eight birthday today.

The Princess was born in Belgrade in 1986. HRH Princess Danica married HRH Hereditary Prince Philip in Belgrade on 7 October 2017. Their Royal Highnesses have two children, HRH Prince Stefan (born on 25 February 2018) and HRH Princess Maria (born on 5 November 2023).

Happy birthday, with sincere wishes for lots of health, happiness, success, and progress!

