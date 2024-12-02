The traditional charity Christmas Bazaar of Refugee Women’s Handicrafts which HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation organize for more than two decades to support socially endangered women and children with disabilities, will officially be opened on Friday, 6 December 2024 at 11 am, at Galerija Shopping Centre, Woodrow Wilson Boulevard no 14, Belgrade.

The opening ceremony of this manifestation will be held in the presence of Serbian officials, as well as Ambassadors and members of the foreign Diplomatic Corps in Serbia.

The Bazaar will continue to be open for 2 days – on Friday, 6 December 2024 from 11 am to 10 pm and on Saturday, 7 December 2024 from 10 am to 10 pm.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation have been encouraging, for over 20 years, the work of these outstanding women who need to support their families by selling their beautiful handicrafts. Her Royal Highness is also encouraging children with disabilities and the schools they are attending to join this manifestation and sell their works. The Bazaar is a wonderful opportunity to purchase magnificent traditional Serbian handicrafts, buy Christmas gifts, and at the same time support the families of these women who are exhibiting their work, and help children with special needs.

We kindly invite media representatives to cover this event, as well as all people of goodwill to come and provide their support.