Children from Belgrade international schools, together with their teachers joined the charity campaign “Children helping children”, which HRH Crown Princess Katherine started a long time ago, following her vision that children must be taught at an early age the importance of “The Joy of Giving”.

As part of the educational and joyful visits to the Royal Palace yesterday and today, which will also continue in the following days, the students had a chance to have a tour of the home of the Royal family of Serbia and learn a lot about the tradition and the history of our people through interesting facts about the history of the Royal family of Serbia and the Royal Complex. They accepted the kind request of the Crown Princess, who encouraged them to bring their gifts to the Palace, to be given to children without parental care and other children in need for the forthcoming Christmas holidays. The pupils brought gifts to the Palace, happy knowing that they will be delivered at traditional Christmas receptions at the White Palace on Friday, 3 January 2025. Their Royal Highnesses every year welcome and bring joy to over one thousand orphans, children with difficulties in intellectual development, and socially vulnerable children at these holiday receptions.

Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine are grateful for the support of the pupils and schools that generously joined the initiative to bring joy to the children in need: Brook Hill International School, the German School in Belgrade, the International School of Belgrade, the French School in Belgrade, the Russian School, Rudjer Boskovic International School, The British International School of Belgrade, PRIMA International School of Belgrade, and Creative Feather School. Their Royal Highnesses are very sorry that, due to important and urgent obligations abroad they were unable to greet the children, but they hope the young-ones and their teachers enjoyed their time at the Royal Palace.

“I am proud and grateful to all the wonderful children from international schools in Belgrade, and to their teachers and schools, who supported our charity project “Children helping children”. Although being so young, these children have shown that they have the awareness and compassion to help their peers in need and bring precious gifts our orphans can receive – the knowledge that they are loved and not forgotten.

I strongly believe children should learn “The Joy of Giving” from an early age, like I was taught by my parents, who were a great example to me, and the best way for them to learn it is through their own involvement. By doing so at their young age, they will become caring people when they grow up”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine.