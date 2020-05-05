The Kingdom of Serbia Association has organized a competition game for the most beautiful egg called “Children’s Easter Gathering”. The competition was held between 17 and 26 April 2020, and the Easter egg that collected the most votes (likes) was proclaimed as the winner.

The children showed their creativity decorating the Easter eggs, and their photos were sent to the Kingdom of Serbia Association for publication.

The winner of this year’s “Children’s Easter Gathering” is Mihajlo Simovic and he will receive as a reward the Easter package and a book with a personal dedication by TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine. Other participants will receive a symbolic award, a diploma, from the Kingdoms of Serbia Association for their effort and contribution.

Congratulations to all kids on their participation and effort!

On the link below you can see the full gallery of photos that participated in the competition:

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.2864865653548711&type=3