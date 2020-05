#WEAREINTHISTOGETHER

#UOVOMESMOZAJEDNO

IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE SERBIAN COUNCIL OF GREAT BRITAIN

WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN OUR COVID19 RESPONSE CONCERT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS IN THE

UNITED KINGDOM & SERBIA

50% OF DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE NHS UK

50% OF DONATIONS WILL GO TO LIFELINE

SUNDAY 3RD MAY 2020 AT 18:00 GMT | 19:00 CET

LIVE PERFORMANCES FROM:

RJ GIBB

(SON OF THE LATE ROBIN GIBB – BEE GEES)

&

SERBIAN POP STAR BOBAN RAJOVIC

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT

https://serbiancouncil.org.uk/covid-response/

DONATIONS

https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scgb

MORE INFORMATION ON LIFELINE

http://lifelineaid.org