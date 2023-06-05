TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine hosted last night at the Royal Palace a gala concert “Love” performed by BeoBalet choir, which was the second year in a row held under the patronage of the HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s Foundation for Culture and Education. The occasion for this concert was World Children’s Day, which was marked last week.

The concert was held under the title “Love”, considering that it has the power to change the world, heal, inspire, and give strength, it is a necessary element of every happy childhood and fulfilled person. The love for culture, art, and music at this concert brought together children from Serbia, Brazil, the United States of America, France, Slovenia, Canada, Russia, Germany, etc. Members of the BeoBalet children’s choir from all these countries, musical and singing ballerinas, made the evening special, showing that music and art have an indisputable influence and importance on children, on their upbringing, development, and education, as well as that art and love are the best teachers.

Together with Their Royal Highnesses, the event was attended by many other distinguished guests from the spheres of business, art, culture, and the public life of Serbia.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander, as the host of the event, in his speech said:” When we see how the children enjoyed their performance tonight, they send a huge message to us adults. They are doing this in the best possible way there is – culture and joint enjoyment in music and dancing. This message is – that we must respect them, honour children’s wishes, and that we are those who need to provide a better, more secure, and more beautiful world for them.

All children worldwide deserve to live in a good and safe environment, with their rights honoured. By providing so, and by teaching them the real and proper values, we are ensuring the future of the world we live in. They will inherit this world from us, and we need to secure their future.”

June 1 was established by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1954 as World Children’s Day. On this day, events are held all over the world with the aim of organizing gatherings of children. In addition, this day aims to draw public attention to the obligations of society towards children as well as the current problems facing children.

BeoBalet Choir was created with the intention of introducing children to the great magic and magical energy that it carries, but also to affirm quality children’s music by domestic and foreign artists. The choir’s repertoire includes the most beautiful children’s songs, well-known domestic and foreign pop and rock hits, as well as traditional songs from all over the world. The children of BeoBalet have an authentic musical journey with which they travel through time and different countries around the world.