TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine took part with great pleasure in Mrs. Vlada Vladic’s family program “Cooking and Kids”, which currently airs on more than 300 Public Access Television Stations in the United States of America and beyond.

The focus of the episode was the humanitarian work of Her Royal Highness and her devotion to help and providing for the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska. While preparing traditional Serbian sweets “vanilice”, the Crown Princess shared with Mrs. Vladic interesting stories from her life, childhood memories, and personal experiences that have set her on the life mission of making a difference in people’s lives through humanitarian work and charity.

Mrs. Vladic also visited one of the institutions that numerous times received aid from Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, Drinka Pavlovic Home for Children Without Parental Care, to hear about their experiences.

As Crown Princess often emphasises that there is no greater joy in life than the joy of giving, please watch this episode, with the hope that you will also find an inspiration to help those in need. Mrs. Vladic’s wish to show the personal side of Crown Princess to the broader public, but also to present traditional Serbian hospitality, resulted in this video, which can be watched on the link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2qKAUPcQLE

Mrs. Vlada Vladic is the Founder and CEO of “Vlada’s Seeds of Life”, which together with her television show represents an effort to reconnect families and communities by sharing love of quality family time, the joy of cooking together, and the enriching experiences attained when families are engaged in the process of bringing that food to the table together. Families have become affected by many social, economic, physical, and global issues that are out of their control that have made it harder to find meaningful connections. The main motive is that by reconnecting families and strengthening our communities, we can make a positive impact on future generations.

TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine are very grateful to Mrs. Vladic for the realisation of this very nice project.