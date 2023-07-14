On Monday, 17 July 2023, HRH Crown Prince Alexander will celebrate his 78th birthday. He sends his gratitude to everyone who will share the joy of this day with him.

A review of the activities of Crown Prince Alexander and the Royal family of Serbia in the previous year is documented by a short film, titled “22 Years in Homeland – Following the Kings’ Footsteps”. His Royal Highness invites everyone to watch the premiere on the YouTube channel of the Royal family, on Monday, 17 July at 11 AM (Serbian time) on link: