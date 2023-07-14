On Monday, 17 July 2023, HRH Crown Prince Alexander will celebrate his 78th birthday. He sends his gratitude to everyone who will share the joy of this day with him.
A review of the activities of Crown Prince Alexander and the Royal family of Serbia in the previous year is documented by a short film, titled “22 Years in Homeland – Following the Kings’ Footsteps”. His Royal Highness invites everyone to watch the premiere on the YouTube channel of the Royal family, on Monday, 17 July at 11 AM (Serbian time) on link:
As the viewers will see in the film, constant service for a better future of the people of Serbia and our country is the destiny and the highest obligation of each Karadjordjevic. Crown Prince Alexander will continue this path, that was also taken by all his ancestors, as his highest duty in the following years as well.
His Royal Highness’ birthday wish is for our people to have good health, peace and prosperity, and that we are united. When we are together, all adversities will be less and easier to overcome, and joys will be greater and multiplied.