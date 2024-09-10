TRH Crown Prince Alexander, Crown Princess Katherine, and Prince Alexander, together with Ms. Jelena Minić, Marketing Manager of Link Group, and Mr. Sasa Zdravkovic, Marketing Director of Link Group officially distributed certificates for free education at “ITAcademy” in the field of information technologies, to the best high school graduates from Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

In cooperation with the Crown Prince’s Foundation for Education and Culture, “Link group”, as our long-time supporter, awarded free education to 24 students who attended the traditional reception for the best high school graduates, which was held at the White Palace on 25 June 2024, and hosted by Crown Prince Alexander.

“I am very glad that once again, so many years in a row, Link Group and my Foundation for Education have awarded our best high school graduates. To all winners of these scholarships, I once again congratulate you for your academic achievements and wish to tell you: continue to be the best! Continue to work hard on your education, and your careers. My Foundation for Education and Culture will continue doing whatever we can to help our young people and motivate them to achieve their maximum potential”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Future students will be able to attend the “IT Academy” online, through a state-of-the-art distance learning platform. In addition to knowledge of the most sought-after IT areas, the Academy provides its students with professional Cambridge, Microsoft and Adobe certificates, and its work is officially authorized by the University of Cambridge.

Together with the Royal family and Link Group representatives, the students were also addressed by Mr. Dusan Babac, Chairman of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown and member of the Privy Council, who congratulated them on their achievements and wished them much more success in their future education. Members of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown and the Managing Board of the Crown Prince’s Foundation for Education and Culture also attended the ceremony.

The Royal Family of Serbia always knew how much well-educated people mean to each country and Karadjordjevic supported education. Inspired by the great legacy left to him by his ancestors, HRH Crown Prince Alexander, shortly after the return of the Royal Family to Serbia after decades of exile, continued this centuries-old tradition and established his Foundation for Education and Culture. The Crown Prince’s personal vision is to provide quality education for the youth of Serbia and motivate them to reach the highest possible academic levels, so they can achieve personal development, successful careers, and personal fulfilment. Together with associates and partners, such as Link Group, His Royal Highness is also dedicated to improving education and academic research in Serbia, as well as solving the problem of young and talented people outflow.