Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine officially delivered necessary medical equipment for General Hospitals in Aleksinac and Vranje. This significant contribution is specifically aimed at helping those who are most vulnerable among all patients – children.

The donation is intended for the neonatal departments of these health institutions and includes incubators, patient monitors, and infusion pumps, one for each hospital. The delivery today took place in the Royal Palace, Belgrade, in the presence and with the support of the Ministry of Health of Serbia, represented by State Secretary Prof. Dr. Aleksandar Stefoski, Mr William Hopkinson, Chargé d’Affaires of the United Kingdom Embassy in Serbia, Mr. Lazar Vukovic, President of Lifeline London Humanitarian Organization, and the Directors of the Health Centres from Aleksinac and Vranje, Prim. dr Goran Vidić and Dr Saša Đorđević.

The funds for the donation, valued at more than EUR 30,000, were collected thanks to generous donations from Lifeline London’s supporters who attended a charity Gala Dinner, held in Claridge’s Hotel, London. As many times before, this event was a wonderful occasion to gather people with the same vision, but also to inspire others to express compassion and generosity for those in need. Lifeline London is a humanitarian organization which is under the patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine for more than 30 years, to support the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander pointed out how proud he is of his wife, HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s efforts, and all the good that her Foundation in Belgrade and Lifeline Offices abroad has done for the people of our homeland. He also reminded about the symbolism, that the charity event where the funds were collected took place in Claridge’s Hotel the place where he was born in Suite 212, that was temporarily declared Yugoslav territory.

”Every time when together we provide much-needed aid to our hospitals and support the important work of our doctors and nurses, it brings much joy and comfort to me because I know we have made a difference. The happiness is even greater knowing that this aid will contribute to the health of our children.

The love and commitment of all supporters of Lifeline London for those who are in need is admirable and deserves much praise. Their support for our cause has made it possible for so many lives in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to be touched and changed for the better.

Seeing all the incubators and other equipment that the hospitals received today brings special joy to my heart. Children are the most valuable treasure we have, we must cherish them, provide every possible support to them, at the beginning of their lives, as well as through the entire path of growing up. My husband, Crown Prince Alexander, my Foundation, and I will do our best to provide our assistance as much as possible in the future as well”, said Crown Princess Katherine.

State Secretary Prof. Dr. Aleksandar Stefoski emphasized the importance of donations like this and the traditional support which the Health System of Serbia receives from the Royal family, as well as the gratitude to the Crown Princess for her dedication and readiness to help. Mr. Hopkinson reminded about the historical connections between the two countries, and the medical missions coming from the UK to Serbia during World War One, and said that events like this contribute to the good relations nowadays.

Mr. Vukovic recalled his upbringing in England during the nineties, and how in 1993, when the Foundation began its work, our diaspora got the opportunity to help Serbia, thanks to Crown Princess Katherine. He expressed his satisfaction for being able to contribute to connecting the diaspora and our people in Serbia, and announced the gala charity event which all five offices of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization will have at the Royal Pаlace, celebrating 30 years of their work, in order to help Serbia.