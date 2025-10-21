TRH Crown Prince Alexander, Crown Princess Katherine, Hereditary Prince Philip, Princess Danica, and Prince Alexander, together with Ms. Jelena Minić, Marketing Manager of “Link Group Professional Education”, officially distributed certificates for free education at their prestigious “ITAcademy” in the field of information technologies, to the best high school graduates from Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, today in the Royal Palace, Belgrade.

In cooperation with the Crown Prince’s Foundation for Education and Culture, Link Group, as our long-time supporter, awarded free education to 40 students, as their scholarships are part of the package which best high school graduates receive each year from His Royal Highness at the end of the school year.

“I am very glad that once again, so many years in a row, “Link Group Professional Education” and my Foundation for Education have awarded our best high school graduates. To all winners of these scholarships, I once again congratulate you for your academic achievements and wish to tell you: continue to be the best! Continue to work hard on your education, and your careers. My Foundation for Education and Culture will continue doing whatever we can to help our young people and motivate them to achieve their maximum potential”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Ms. Jelena Minić also addressed the students congratulating them on their achievements, wishing them much more success in their future education, and speaking more about the “ITAcademy” and its significance.

Future students will be able to attend the “IT Academy” online, through a state-of-the-art distance learning platform. In addition to knowledge of the most sought-after IT areas, the Academy provides its students with professional Cambridge, Microsoft and Adobe certificates, and its work is officially authorized by the University of Cambridge.

Together with the Royal family, members of the Managing Board of the Crown Prince’s Foundation for Education and Culture also attended the ceremony.

The Royal Family of Serbia always knew how much well-educated people mean to each country and Karadjordjevic supported education. Inspired by the great legacy left to him by his ancestors, HRH Crown Prince Alexander, shortly after the return of the Royal Family to Serbia after decades of exile, continued this centuries-old tradition and established his Foundation for Education and Culture. The Crown Prince’s personal vision is to provide quality education for the youth of Serbia and motivate them to reach the highest possible academic levels, so they can achieve personal development, successful careers, and personal fulfilment. Together with associates and partners, such as Link Group, His Royal Highness is also dedicated to improving education and academic research in Serbia, as well as solving the problem of young and talented people outflow.