A reception was held today at the Royal Palace in honor of the descendants of the famous Iron Regiment, the Second Infantry Regiment of the First Conscription “Prince Mihailo” of the Army of the Kingdom of Serbia. They were hosted by HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, together with his wife HRH Princess Danica, and their children HRH Prince Stefan and HRH Princess Marija.

“I am very sorry that, although I had planned, I was not able to greet the dear guests in person, but I am happy that my son and daughter-in-law, Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica, were excellent hosts. It is a significant fact that the people of Toplica are devoted to preserving the memory of their glorious ancestors. The culture of remembrance is of exceptional importance, because only if we know our past well, can we draw lessons and guidelines for the future from it,” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander, confident that he will have the opportunity to meet the descendants of the Iron Regiment in person on another occasion.

“Today, I had the honor to host the descendants of the glorious Iron Regiment, the Second Infantry Regiment of the First Conscription, “Prince Mihailo” of the Army of the Kingdom of Serbia, at the Royal Palace. With deep respect, we remembered their ancestors who, along with my great-great-grandfather King Peter I and great-grandfather Regent Alexander, went through the Albanian Golgotha ​​and gave their lives for Serbia,” said Hereditary Prince Philip.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the “Iron Regiment Igrište” Association, which, as the Hereditary Prince pointed out, “with their work and love preserve the memory of the heroes of Toplica.” In the spirit of tradition, the guests brought the Karađorđević family symbolic gifts – traditional Serbian plum brandy – rakija, sweets, and a handmade musical instrument called “gusle” with the images of Karađorđe and Njegoš.

“As we toured the rooms of the Palace together, we spoke about the past that binds us and the future that unites us. I am grateful for the opportunity that, more than a hundred years later, the song about Serbia and its heroes will once again resonate in the home of my ancestors,” added Prince Philip. He also recalled his wife Danica’s and his recent visit to the village of Igrište in Toplica, on the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of the Iron Regiment. “We had the honor to, together with the people of Toplica, pay tribute to the Iron Regiment – ​​a symbol of honor, sacrifice, and the unwavering spirit of the Serbian soldier. We look forward to visiting these heroic lands again soon.”

The ceremonial reception at the Palace was filled with song, remembrance, and gratitude towards the ancestors who, with their courage, wrote one of the most glorious chapters in Serbian history.