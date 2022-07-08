HRH Crown Prince Alexander congratulates upcoming Kurban Bayram to all believers of the Islamic community in Serbia and worldwide, who this year celebrate the first day of this great holiday on 9 July.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to all members of the Islamic community for the great holiday – Kurban Bayram – Eid al-Adha!

God’s love is everywhere around us. Sometimes, especially in times as difficult as this that we are all living, people can forget that. Great holidays like this are the perfect reminder to all of us about that – that He loves us, we are all His children, and we should share that great love among us.

I wish you to joyfully celebrate this great holiday with your family and neighbours, may the spirit of togetherness and compassion bring you peace, serenity, respect, and prosperity in the days ahead.

Bayram serif mubarek olsun! – May the noble Eid be blessed!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.