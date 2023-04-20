HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his congratulations for upcoming Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) to all members of the Islamic community in Serbia and worldwide.

“With the approaching of Eid al-Fitr and the hearts of Muslims overwhelmed with joy and happiness, I extend my most sincere congratulations to all members of the Islamic community for this great holiday.

The holy month of charity, fasting, and prayers – Ramadan has come to an end, and with tremendous delight, the great Bayram arrives. God has made this holy day an opportunity for the sublimity of morals, harmony, fraternity, tolerance, and forgiveness.

I wish you to joyfully celebrate this great holiday with your family and neighbors, with your loved ones, remembering with gratitude the daily blessings that life brings us. May Bayram strengthen the everlasting values of love, peace, mutual respect, tolerance, and understanding in the hearts and souls of every person in the world.

Bayram serif mubarek olsun! – May the noble Eid be blessed!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.