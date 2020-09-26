CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER EXTENDS CONGRATULATIONS FOR YOM KIPPUR

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended his congratulations for Yom Kippur, the holiest holiday in the Jewish religious year, to leaders of the Jewish community in Serbia and Republika Srpska.

„I wish you to spend this most solemn day in deep reflection and deepening your commitment to the noble ideals of your faith. May this holiday bless you, your family, and all members of the Jewish community in Serbia and Republika Srpska with good health, abundance of happiness, harmony, and peace around the world. Stay safe and healthy”, said Crown Prince in his letter.

His Royal Highness congratulated to HE. Mr. Yahel Vilan – Ambassador of Israel, Mr. Isaac Asiel – Grand Rabbi of the Jewish Community in Serbia, Mr. Robert Sabados – President of the Union of Jewish Communities of Serbia, Mr. Danilo Medic – President of the Jewish Community of Belgrade, Dr. Joshua Steinfeld – President of the Jewish Community of Subotica, Mr. Nenad Fogel – President of the Jewish Community of Zemun, Mr. Mirko Adam – President of the Jewish Community of Novi Sad, Mrs. Sandra Papo-Fischer – President of the Jewish Community of Sombor, Mrs. Ljiljana Popov – President of the Jewish Community of Zrenjanin, Mrs. Nevena Knezevic – President of the Jewish Community of Kikinda, Mr. David Montias – President of the Jewish Community of Pancevo, Ms. Jasna Ciric – President of the Jewish Community of Niš and Mr. Arya Livne- President of the Jewish Community of Banja Luka.