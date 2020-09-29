Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago has provided a donation to HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, from the Speranza family in memory of their brother Douglas Whitehead, worth US $10,750.

We extend a heartfelt thanks to the Speranza family for this incredibly generous donation! This donation is aimed to help “Jovan Serbanovic” primary school in the village of Bliznak and to fulfill needs the school had for many years with updated equipment and all the necessities needed at the moment for quality education. The donation provided computer equipment, classroom furniture, library books, a new playground and sports equipment, backpacks filled with school supplies and boxes of educational items and games.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine was overjoyed with the aid provided to this school: “The Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, whose patron I am for over 25 years, works tirelessly to benefit our children. Serbia is not only Belgrade, as we help schools across Serbia and Republika Srpska. I am especially grateful to our generous donors, the Speranza family, who care so very deeply about the plight of children in need and provide assistance to them during these difficult times. God bless you for helping our children! Our children now will be able to focus on studying and to enjoy schooling. I wish them much success in the new school year!“.

Mr. Goran Milinkovic, the school principal, emphasized that this donation meant so much to the school and the students and he would like to thank the Speranza family who made this donation possible as well as Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago and HRH Crown Princess Katherine.