On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the beginning of NATO aggression on Yugoslavia in 1999, HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his message, reminding us that we owe it to all innocent victims that crimes like this must never be forgotten.

“A quarter of a century has passed, but memories of a mindless aggression which started on this day in 1999, when the “deadly games” of NATO began, are still fresh. Even though this unprecedented act of terror occurred although it was not authorized by the United Nations, those who started this war campaign kept hiding behind their deceptive words of a ”short campaign to protect the innocent”. The truth is – their acts only produced more violence and pain, and brought only destruction and deaths of innocent ones.

The suffering of innocent people, so many lives lost and destroyed from the terror that was imposed upon all our citizens, keeps the wounds of our people still hurting. Honouring all those who have fallen during the 78 days, we should all join in remembrance. It is our obligation not to forget. We owe it to them, but also us, so that tragedy like this can never happen again”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.