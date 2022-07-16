HRH Crown Prince Alexander celebrates today his 77th birthday and sends his cordial gratitude to everybody who congratulated him on this occasion and shared the joy of this day with him.

A review of the activities of Crown Prince Alexander and the Royal family in the previous year is documented by a short film, titled “21 years in homeland – Lifetime in the service of his people”. HRH Crown Prince Alexander invites everyone to watch it.

Just as it is pointed out in the film, the most important part of the tradition of the Royal family of Serbia, whose Head is Crown Prince Alexander, is to be in the service of the people and the country, and he will continue that in the following years as well, as his highest duty.