Tomorrow, on 17 July 2025, HRH Crown Prince Alexander will celebrate his jubilee 80th birthday. Born in exile, stigmatised as the enemy of the state when he was not even two years old, he overcame difficult obstacles on his path, the one that was started and set for him to continue by his ancestors, members of the Karadjordjevic Dinasty. As often said, being a Royalty is not measured in power — but in purpose.
His Royal Highness extends his gratitude to everyone who will share the joy of this day with him and shares his birthday message: “Years are just numbers, so I don’t give much attention to counting birthdays. But in these eight decades that have passed, I have seen a lot. And I have noticed how much not being united causes problems and trouble, how it can destroy a nation and its future. That is why, my birthday wish is for the people of Serbia to be united, and focus on shared values, instead of our differences. The future can only be built on harmony, mutual respect, and joint efforts. Our ancestors have taught us that. We must be worthy successors of their work and heritage.”
Crown Prince Alexander’s life story represents a reminder of a person being in constant and dedicated service to the people and homeland, regardless of how difficult and big adversities and challenges were set on this road. Part of this legacy is documented by a short biographical film, titled “On the Trail of Kings’ Heritage”. His Royal Highness invites everyone to watch the premiere on the YouTube channel of the Royal family, as well as on social media, on Thursday, 17 July at 11 AM (Serbian time) on link:
As the viewers will see in the film, constant service for a better future of the people of Serbia and our country is the destiny and the highest obligation of each Karadjordjevic. Crown Prince Alexander will continue this path, which was also taken by all his ancestors, as his highest duty in the following years as well.
Accompanying photos – screenshots from the film