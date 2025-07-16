Tomorrow, on 17 July 2025, HRH Crown Prince Alexander will celebrate his jubilee 80th birthday. Born in exile, stigmatised as the enemy of the state when he was not even two years old, he overcame difficult obstacles on his path, the one that was started and set for him to continue by his ancestors, members of the Karadjordjevic Dinasty. As often said, being a Royalty is not measured in power — but in purpose.

His Royal Highness extends his gratitude to everyone who will share the joy of this day with him and shares his birthday message: “Years are just numbers, so I don’t give much attention to counting birthdays. But in these eight decades that have passed, I have seen a lot. And I have noticed how much not being united causes problems and trouble, how it can destroy a nation and its future. That is why, my birthday wish is for the people of Serbia to be united, and focus on shared values, instead of our differences. The future can only be built on harmony, mutual respect, and joint efforts. Our ancestors have taught us that. We must be worthy successors of their work and heritage.”