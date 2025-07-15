Lifeline Humanitarian Organization Chicago, under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine, is proud to announce a donation to The Home for the Elderly in Kalinovik, Republic of Srpska.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of The Three Kolo Group, The Circle of Serbian Sisters of St. George in Joliet, Illinois; The Circle of Serbian Sisters Kneginja Zorka in Lansing, Illinois; and The Circle of Serbian Sisters of St. Archangel Michael in Lansing, Illinois, this Home received much needed donations, which included the following brand new items: 50 complete bedding sets, 25 additional comforters, and a large professional commercial-grade kitchen range (stove/oven). These thoughtful contributions will significantly improve the daily living conditions and care provided to the 50 elderly residents of this institution in Kalinovik.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine continues to support the elderly and the most vulnerable and Lifeline Chicago devoted supporters remain dedicated to their humanitarian mission of improving lives across Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

“Since the establishment of my Foundation, we have devoted a part of our work to caring for the elderly. I want them to always know they are not forgotten. Their contributions to our world, their wisdom, and their life experience are invaluable, and should serve as a guiding light for younger generations. We must never forget to give them a warm smile, to ask how they are, how they feel, these simple acts of kindness mean so much. Elderly people deserve good care and attention and I am glad if this donation can contribute to that,” said Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine.

Mrs. Gordana Avram, Acting Director of the institution, expressed heartfelt gratitude: “On behalf of myself, our entire staff, and the residents of the Home for the Elderly in Kalinovik, I extend our sincere appreciation for the generous donation made possible by HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation and Lifeline Chicago. We feel especially thankful to The Circle of Serbian Sisters, St. George of Joliet, Kneginja Zorka of Lansing, and St. Archangel Michael of Lansing for providing us with much needed items. The professional kitchen stove, bedding, and comforters were all essential needs, and your donation was used in the most purposeful and beneficial way. We will never forget your kindness and humanity.”