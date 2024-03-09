HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his message for the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan to the members of the Islamic Community.

“As the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, I send a message to all members of the Islamic community, wishing to all people of faith that this month of fasting and prayers be blessed and filled with peace and harmony. May your hearts be filled with God’s love, and minds with God’s words. Through sacrifice and mercy, through renunciation of bad thoughts and acts, with charity and selflessness, the true faith is being strengthened, guiding our steps towards fostering and strengthening the ties of solidarity between the people.

May these Ramadan days bring brightness to your lives, and remind us all of the true spiritual values, towards which we should all strive for. I wish you to spend this month in good health and prosperity, and to find strength and support to overcome each struggle that life brings us in family, friends, and faith”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.