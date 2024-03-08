HRH Crown Princess Katherine hosted today the traditional “Ladies’ Lunch” in honour of International Women’s Day – 8 March, at the White Palace in Belgrade. Her Royal Highness for years now has organized this traditional event, dedicated to celebrating the contribution of women to society and making strong connections and friendships between prominent ladies in Serbia, which once again successfully took place at the home of the Royal family.

The Crown Princess is very happy for once again being able to bring together the ladies senior officials from Serbian Governmental bodies, the wives of senior Serbian officials, lady ambassadors, wives of ambassadors, representatives of international organizations in Serbia, and other distinguished ladies. Her Royal Highness welcomed the guests in the home of the Royal family of Serbia and spoke about the important role that women have in our society.

Before the event at the Palace, HRH Crown Princess Katherine accepted the kind invitation from HE Mr. Ivica Dacic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, to be guest of honour at the solemn reception His Excellency hosted in the Ministry for ladies from the diplomatic corps.

During the lunch, the ladies enjoyed the wonderful and inspiring performance of young singers from the BeoBalet choir, as well as Lana Zorjan, a young violinist. After lunch, HRH Crown Prince Alexander presented flowers to all the guests.

“We must always remember what an important role women have in society. We are responsible as women to make the world a better place for everybody. We are contributing to the world with joy, energy, and new ideas, but also, by supporting each other in achieving our mutual goals.

I am proud of the women in Serbia who are leading this society forward. I would also like to use this opportunity to invite all ladies today, as every year, to unite in the promotion of humanitarian activities and to make our country and the entire world better and more beautiful. My dear ladies, grandmothers, mothers, daughters, please take care of yourself, be healthy, love life, be humane, and continue being the strongest pillar of our world”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Among the distinguished guests were: Minister of Health of Serbia, HE Prof. Dr. Danica Grujicic, wife of the President of the National Assembly of Serbia, Mrs. Anđelka Orlić, wives of Ministers in the Government of Serbia: Mrs. Maja Vučević, spouse of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mrs. Milica Selaković, spouse of Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs, Dr. Aneta Jovanović, spouse of Minister of Telecommunications and Information; as well as Assistant Minister for Public and Cultural Diplomacy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ambassador HE Dr. Ljiljana Niksic, Their Excellencies Ambassadors: of Romania, Mrs. Silvia Davidoiu, and of Lebanon, Mrs. Nada Al Akl, and other prominent guests.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine sends her sincere gratitude to all those who helped in organizing and realization of this event: Alfaparf brand – the first professional brand for hair care in Serbia, Radovanović Winery, BeoBalet, Studio 54, and Miss Lana Zorjan.