TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine send their message for the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan to the members of the Islamic Community.

“At the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, my wife and I, and the entire Royal family of Serbia, send a message to all members of the Islamic community, wishing them that this month of fasting, prayers, and purification be a guide, a reminder of how we all should lead our lives in each and every day of our existence.

This Holy month represents preparation for the great upcoming holiday, so people of faith can welcome it and celebrate it in a dignified and most appropriate manner. But there is also one important aspect, almost the essence, that by renouncing ourselves of the blessings that are available to us every day, we can better understand those who are less fortunate than us, who suffer, who cannot enjoy the blessings that life offers. Sharing a traditional Iftar dinner also enables those who are endangered to share their pain, so it is reduced, but also for the fortunate ones to share with others the graces they have been given by God, as in this way these blessings are further increased.

May these Ramadan days, which represent the path to humility, repentance and salvation, bring peace and harmony to people of faith, and also inspire societies around the globe to be more tolerant and understanding; may this Holy month bring peace and harmony to the entire world, as we all need it. I wish you to spend this month in good health and prosperity, and to find strength and support to overcome each struggle that life brings us in family, friends, and faith”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.