Following the verdict against the President of the Republic of Srpska, H.E. Mr. Milorad Dodik, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip issued the following statement, emphasizing that such decisions do not contribute to the progress of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“In the 21st century, in a country which strives for membership in the European Union, political processes which ends with political judgements are simply not acceptable.

These kinds of decisions are not only damaging the progress of Bosnia and Hercegovina, but additionally complicate already very complex relations in the region.

If we want stability and prosperity, we must leave the mentality of colonial management. Europe should he the lighthouse of freedom and justice, and not the site where colonial management is being cherished.”