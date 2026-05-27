TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine send their congratulations for Kurban Bayram – Eid al-Adha to all believers of the Islamic community, who this year celebrate the first day of this great holiday today, on 27 May.

“On the occasion of the great holiday of Kurban Bayram – Eid al-Adha, my wife and I, and the entire Royal Family of Serbia, extend our most sincere congratulations to all members of the Islamic community in Serbia and throughout the world.

As the Holy Qur’an reminds all people of faith: “Spend in the cause of Allah and do not let your own hands throw you into destruction ˹by withholding˺. And do good, for Allah certainly loves the good-doers.” (Surah Al-Baqarah – 195), this sacred holiday, one of the most significant in the Islamic faith, commemorates the values of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity, is encouraging us to show compassion and solidarity with all people, especially those who are most in need.

Symbolic sharing of food with the poor, with those who are less fortunate than us, represents an important part and an essence of this Holy part of the year. It is not only help that is being shared, in that small token of appreciation a true God’s love can be seen, and it is what is indeed being shared among people. Again, as the Holy Qur’an teaches: “Neither their meat nor blood reaches Allah. Rather, it is your piety that reaches Him. This is how He has subjected them to you so that you may proclaim the greatness of Allah for what He has guided you to, and give good news to the good-doers.” (Surah Al-Hajj 22:37)

We wish you to joyfully celebrate this great holiday with your family and neighbours, with your loved ones, may the spirit of togetherness, attentiveness, and compassion which is being shared in these noble days, bring you peace, serenity, love, and prosperity in the days ahead, and every day of your lives.

Bayram serif mubarek olsun! – May the noble Eid be blessed!”, stated TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.