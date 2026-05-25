Humanitarian Organization Lifeline of Chicago, operating under the patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine over 32 years, continues its efforts to improve living conditions for children at the Home for Children Without Parental Care in Ustanicka 19 Street in Belgrade.

This project included the complete replacement of interior doors and fixtures within the boys’ group, the sixth educational group, located on the third floor. A total of five room doors, two bathroom doors, a large glass entrance door with a transom at the group’s entrance, as well as a partition with a transom between the hallway and the living room, were replaced.

The implementation of this project represents a continuation of activities initiated last year, when door replacements were successfully completed in the girls’ group, the fifth educational group on the same floor, thanks to the donation of Mr. Gary and Mrs. Charlene Stanich.

“I am deeply moved by Lifeline Chicago’s dedication to improving every segment of the children’s living conditions. I am especially grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Stanich, whose support made this important project possible and further enhanced the safety, functionality, and quality of the spaces where children live.

Caring for children is of vital importance for society as a whole. Providing them with a safe, stable, and supportive environment directly influences their emotional well-being, development, and future opportunities. They are our future,” emphasized Princess Katherine.

Mrs. Biljana Jovanović, Director of the Children’s Home, expressed her gratitude: “We sincerely thank HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation for its great support and assistance to the sixth educational group on the third floor of our home. This donation is of great importance to us, as it will provide the children who live here with a more beautiful, safer, and more pleasant environment for everyday life.

The replacement of doors in the children’s rooms and other facilities, as well as the entrance doors to the group, represents a significant investment that we would have found difficult to accomplish on our own, especially at such a high level of quality. That is why your support means even more to us – it shows that someone truly cares about our children and their needs.

We are especially grateful that the Foundation has been caring for our children for decades, throughout the entire year, improving conditions in the home and providing support both to the children and to us who take care of them every day. Thank you for your support, understanding, and kindness that you so selflessly show.”