TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine send their congratulations for the upcoming Ramadan Bayram to all believers of the Islamic community, who this year celebrate the first day of this great holiday tomorrow, on 30 March.

“On the occasion of the great holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which fulfills the hearts of believers with a sense of peace, serenity, and joy, my wife and I extend our most sincere congratulations to all members of the Islamic community in Serbia and all around the world.

In the Holy Quran, in Surah 103, it is written: “By time, indeed, mankind is in loss, except for those who have believed and done righteous deeds, And advised each other to truth and advised each other to patience.” These wonderful words carry within them a timeless message of how we should be before God, Whose wisdom is immeasurable, but also towards one another, because with our daily actions, we prove whether we are on the path of true faith, and therefore of the aforementioned Truth and goodness. And is there a better reminder for every sincere Muslim believer of these eternal values ​​than the upcoming Bayram.

We wish you to spend this great holiday in health, joy, mutual respect, harmony, and sincere love. Every moment you spend with your families and neighbors, with friends and loved ones during the holidays, contains those parts of life that are most valuable and from which the most beautiful memories are created.

Bayram serif mubarek olsun! – May the noble Eid be blessed!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.