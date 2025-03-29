HRH Crown Prince Alexander attended an inaugural Tesla Table – an Evening of Innovation and Illumination, an event organized by the Tesla Science Center Wardenclyffe and held on 27 March 2025 at the New Yorker Hotel, where our great scientist passed away in 1943.

Mr. Vladimir Bozovic, PhD, Consul–General of Serbia in New York also attended the solemn gathering which was hosted by Mr. Marc Alessi, Executive Director of the Center. Mr. Bozovic also addressed the present people on this occasion. Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe is a nonprofit organization with the mission of developing the site of Nikola Tesla’s last remaining laboratory into a transformative global science center that embraces his bold spirit of invention, provides innovative learning experiences, fosters the advancement of new technologies, and preserves his legacy in the Tesla Museum. Their vision is a world where people appreciate Nikola Tesla’s contributions, are inspired by his scientific audacity, and engage in the future betterment of humanity.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander expressed his pleasure in attending this event, and he also said: “Sometimes, it is enough just to pronounce the name “Nikola Tesla”, and to be sure that in those two words, everything is said. That just the very name of a great Serbian scientist is enough to testify about the greatness, ingenuity, and visionary spirit of a magnificent man. The man who, we can say without any doubt, made it possible for us all to live in the modern world we all know today.

It is not only my duty as a Serb to support this great cause, but also as Karadjordjevic, and the great respect I have for the good and friendly relations that Tesla had with my family, with much mutual respect and honor. He was a true friend of the Crown, who showed it many times. So it is something that obliges me, to keep the memory of this relation alive, and to contribute to the legacy of both my family and Nikola Tesla. He was one of the greatest men that our nation gave to the entire world. His contributions to the entire human society are immeasurable and he made a legacy that will last for millenniums. We can only be proud if we have a chance to contribute to maintaining this heritage.”

Mr. Alessi thanked His Royal Highness for his support of this cause, emphasizing the high significance of the announced future cooperation and the support of the Royal Family of Serbia. “Nikola Tesla, one of Serbia’s most extraordinary sons, envisioned a world shaped by innovation, global collaboration, and bold ideas. In that spirit, your generous offer to host a fundraising event at your Royal residence is both humbling and profoundly meaningful to our mission. Your support strengthens the bridge between Tesla’s legacy and the future we are working to build at Wardenclyffe — a future rooted in science, education, and the power of international partnership.”