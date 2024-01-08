HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his congratulations to the citizens and Government of the Republic of Srpska on the upcoming National Day and Patron Saint Day – The Holy Protomartyr Stephen the Archdeacon.

“To the Government and all the citizens of the Republic of Srpska, I sincerely congratulate the National Day of the Republic of Srpska and the Patron Saint Day.

Our people’s traditions and our history are reminders of unbreakable bonds created by our ancestors, which remain firm and fresh even today. It is the seed planted a long time ago, from which a strong and healthy tree has grown, with branches spreading on both sides of the Drina River. This shiny thread which our ancestors began to weave, is bridging distances and connecting brothers and sisters. And it will remain so in the future. The ideals of liberty that are at the very core of our nation are the foundations on which the Republic of Srpska and Serbia stand today and will in all times to come.

I wish all citizens of the Republic of Srpska good health, to be safe, and much happiness and well-being in their personal lives. I wish the Republic of Srpska success, progress, and prosperity”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.