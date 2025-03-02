HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his message for the beginning of the Holy Easter Lent.

“I wish all Orthodox Christians a happy beginning of the Great and Honorable Easter Lent! May the center of our attention during the Holy Lent be Christ our Lord, who Himself taught us fasting by staying and fasting in the desert.

Let us examine ourselves, pray, and abstain from everything that binds us to the material and transient. Let us perform acts of mercy now more than ever. Let us forgive one another, and so reconciled and in brotherly love, let us welcome the Great and Glorious Resurrection of Christ!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.