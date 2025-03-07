On the occasion of International Women’s Day, HRH Crown Princess Katherine extends her heartfelt appreciation and admiration to all women, recognizing their strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication to their families and communities. While this year’s celebration will not include the traditional reception, the significance of this day remains deeply meaningful.

“In every family, in every community, and in every part of the world, women are the pillars of love, care, and strength,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine. “They balance countless responsibilities, often putting the needs of others before their own, shaping the future through their love, wisdom, and sacrifice. Today, we honor their extraordinary contributions and remind every woman that she is valued, appreciated, and loved.”

This year’s International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the importance of family and unity, which lie at the heart of every woman’s journey. Whether as mothers, daughters, sisters, professionals, or caregivers, women continuously demonstrate incredible resilience and compassion, playing a crucial role in shaping a better world.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine has devoted her life to supporting women through various humanitarian initiatives, advocating for better healthcare, education, and opportunities for those in need. Her commitment to empowering women and strengthening families remains unwavering.

“Empowering women means strengthening families and, ultimately, building a stronger society,” added Her Royal Highness. “Every woman should know that her strength makes a difference, and her love creates a lasting impact.”

On this special day, HRH Crown Princess Katherine calls for continued appreciation and support for women worldwide, emphasizing the importance of kindness, unity, and recognition of the vital roles women play in all aspects of life.