HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his congratulations to all citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska on the forthcoming Statehood Day, the holiday of the Meeting of the Lord (Serbian “Sretenje Gospodnje”), emphasizing that the Serbian people have always been a state-building nation, who through our past acted responsibly and with deep love for our Homeland and for one another, remaining faithful to the knighthood legacy of our ancestors.

“Meeting of the Lord, the Statehood Day of our Homeland, reminds us of the historic moments when our ancestors, guided by faith, courage, and unity, laid the foundations of a modern Serbian state, led by immortal Supreme Leader Karadjordje. Their vision was not only to secure freedom, but to build institutions that would protect the sovereignty and independence of our country for generations to come.

The Serbian people have always been a state-building people. Throughout history, even in the most challenging times, we have acted responsibly and with deep love for our Homeland and for one another, remaining faithful to the knighthood legacy of our ancestors, and that humanity is equally important as heroism. This sense of duty and solidarity is what enabled our nation to endure and to survive through the centuries.

Branislav Nusic, the famous Serbian writer, said: “Homeland is not a limited, bordered, embodied object. Homeland is thought, the homeland is faith, and thought, and faith never die.” The homeland transcends the limits of human life; it was there before us and will be when we are gone, and our obligation is to ensure the future so that our descendants can peacefully live in the land of our ancestors. Today, as we honour the legacy of those who created and defended our state, we are called to honour and continue their work.

The Crown remains devoted to serving Serbia and all its people, encouraging dialogue, compassion, and working to provide continuity, stability, and unity, the values that have always defined our national identity. I sincerely congratulate Statehood Day to all citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska. May we all be united by love towards our people and our homeland, and I wish all of us and our country much success and prosperity. Long live Serbia! ”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

