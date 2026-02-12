Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, under the Patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine, has completed a major project at The Desanka Maksimović Primary School in the village of Lalinac, in the municipality of Niš. Thanks to an incredibly generous donation from The Nelson Family Charitable Foundation, long-standing donors to Lifeline Chicago, the renovation of the school’s main restrooms has been successfully completed.

The designated funds were utilized to improve the sanitary conditions and quality of everyday life for the students and for the teaching staff at the school. This comprehensive renovation has provided a modern, functional, and sanitary facility for all.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, and The Nelson Family Charitable Foundation for their support, which made it possible to successfully complete the renovation of the bathroom in Lalinac and improve hygienic and functional conditions at the school. This renovation has created a more pleasant, safer, and healthier environment for students, contributing to a better overall experience for children in the school setting. The realization of this project represents an important step toward creating better daily conditions for students and confirms the importance of continuous support, cooperation, and joint efforts to improve educational infrastructure,” said the school principal, Miljan Bojanić.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine expressed her support for the project: “I am very happy that, together with our long-standing donors and friends from The Nelson Family Charitable Foundation, we have helped improve conditions for children in the village of Lalinac. Every child deserves a safe and healthy environment for learning and growing. Lifeline Chicago will continue to support projects that contribute to the well-being of children and the advancement of education throughout Serbia. I thank everyone who participated in the realization of this important project.”

The completion of this key project once again solidifies the importance of partnerships with donors and humanitarian organizations for the betterment of conditions in our schools and the quality of life for local communities.