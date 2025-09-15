On the occasion of the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom and National Flag, which is celebrated every year on 15 September, honouring the anniversary of the breakthrough of the Thessaloniki Front in World War I, HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends the following message:

“I extend my congratulations to the citizens of Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and all members of our people around the world for the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and National Flag. This year, instead of the traditional reminders of the days of honour and pride and lessons from our past, the overall situation in our society is such that, in this message, I must focus on what is currently happening, to remind everyone that this national holiday is dedicated first and foremost to unity.

More than two years ago, on the occasion of the Day of Serbian Statehood, the Meeting of the Lord (ser. “Sretenje”), I expressed great concern that our society had become too exclusive. I have also warned of the danger of growing flammable emotions and division in all the messages sent since the great social turmoil began in our country ten months ago, and I have appealed for understanding and harmony, so that certain boundaries are not crossed. Although my words have not always pleased everyone, as the head of the Royal Family, I have an obligation and a duty to always be in service and work for the benefit of our entire people, and therefore, this message that I am sending now is not addressed to just one part of it, but to all!

We have only one Homeland, it is indivisible. Therefore, we as a people must not divide and quarrel among ourselves. Although I never interfere in politics, the Royal Family of Serbia has always been and will remain above it, I will always strongly stand for democracy, one of the basic principles of which is the existence and respect for diversity of opinion. Pluralism and respect for different views are what make a society truly democratic.

I am not saying all this for nothing. Among all the participants of current events in our country, there is a noticeable excessive intolerance that even borders on hatred towards the other side. Such an atmosphere also leads to the violence that we have unfortunately witnessed, and I fear that it can lead to something much worse. Whatever political option prevails, we will continue, in this one and only Homeland that we have, to live together with all those who do not think the same as we do! Those who disagree with our views are also among our friends, neighbours, and family. It has always been that way, and it always will be. Numerous examples from our own history can remind us of this, but also that our ancestors managed to overcome what divided them and focus on what united them. If it were not so, there would be neither us nor today’s Serbia.

That is why tensions must calm down! Although it may seem that the border has been irreversibly crossed, it is still not too late for everything that happens in our country to return to the framework of democratic behaviour. The unity to which I appeal does not mean one-mindedness, but is a reminder that above daily politics, above all differences, there is something much more essential, more important, everlasting – and that is Serbia and the well-being and future of Serbian and all other nations who live in it. Also, everything that I am saying does not mean a call to anyone to give up their views and the values ​​they stand for, but rather a reminder of how one should and can only fight for one’s beliefs in a modern and civilized society.

Our flag, to which today’s holiday is also dedicated, has always been one of the strongest and most important national and state symbols, whose main role was to gather and unite us. That is why it has always been so important, many lives have fallen defending it as a symbol of our freedom… It is exactly the flag that is carried by both sides involved in the current events at their gatherings. Let us therefore remember every time we fly our tricolour, that its main role is to gather us together in love for Serbia, and not for us to quarrel, divide, or, God forbid, hate each other under our banner. Only by respecting all our differences, appreciating the fact that they have always existed and will always exist, will we be worthy builders of the future of our Homeland.

Photo – Screenshot from the annual film of Crown Prince Alexander, “On the Trail of Kings’ Heritage”