On this day exactly 40 years ago, 21 September 1985, TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine were married in the Serbian Orthodox Church in London. The best man at the wedding was HM King Constantine II of the Hellenes, and the witness was the Crown Prince’s uncle, HRH Prince Tomislav.

“Every anniversary is an occasion when we recollect the precious moments we spent together, when the memories come flooding back, like a wild river. Today, as we celebrate forty years of marriage, a journey of love that has been one of the greatest blessings of our lives, our hearts are filled with gratitude and warmth for all precious times we have shared.

From the moment we joined our lives together, we have always tried to be each other’s strength, and dearest companions. Through life’s joys and challenges, we have always stood side by side, supporting one another with faith, love, and respect. Together, we have built a life devoted not only to each other but also to serving our people and our beloved homeland.

On this special anniversary, we thank God for the gift of our union, for the happiness we have shared, and for the precious years given to us together, being grateful for all that we have built together. May the Lord continue to bless us with health, happiness, and many more years to come.

On this happy occasion, we also wish to thank all our dear friends and the people of Serbia for their warm wishes and their friendship throughout the years. Your support means more to us than words can express.”