As part of the official ceremony of marking the Statehood Day of Serbia, envoys of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, Mr. Zoran Živanović and Mr. Predrag Marković, members of the Crown Council, laid a wreath to the tomb of the founder of the Royal Dynasty Karadjordjevic and Leader of the First Serbian Uprising in Saint George’s Church in Oplenac.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander was unable to personally attend the ceremony in Oplenac, due to previously arranged obligations abroad. Memorial service which preceded the State Ceremony was officiated by His Grace Bishop Jovan of Sumadija. Together with Messrs. Marković and Živanović, Mr. Dragomir Acović, member of the Privy Council, also attended the solemnity. After the church service, wreaths were laid on the Karadjordje’s grave also by: Prime Ministers of the Governments of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, HE Mrs. Ana Brnabić and HE Mr. Radovan Višković, HE Mr. Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs of Serbia, HRH Prince Mihailo Karadjordjevic, representatives of the Army of Serbia, Mr. Milos Pavkovic, President of the Kingdom of Serbia Association, which is under Crown Prince’s patronage, representatives of Municipality of Topola, Foundation of King Peter I in Oplenac, and many other associations and people who gathered to celebrate this very important day for our country.

“On the occasion of the Statehood Day of our homeland, I extend my sincere congratulations and warmest wishes to all citizens of Serbia! This is the day to be proud of our national heritage, of the liberating and progressive spirit of our nation, which is also leading us in the present days, but also towards the future.

But this legacy obliges us as well, it carries a great responsibility. It binds us to be worthy descendants, those who will continue the supreme and noble work of developing and improving statehood, so we can leave a strong and prosperous country to those who will come after us, to our children. We also must teach them by our own example, to wholeheartedly love our country and our people, and to never do anything that would bring shame to its good name.

Poets would say that we and the time we live in are nothing but a “small grain in infinity”. But even from the smallest grain, a rich fruit can appear. Even the smallest grain leaves a mark of its existence, and we must be sure that the marks we are leaving are noble and worthy and be aware that only united we are strong enough to create a memorable legacy of our own.

Remembering the Meeting of the Lord of 1804 and wishing all of us to always celebrate this day as proud citizens of Serbia, united in love towards our nation and our country, I congratulate this great holiday, wishing all of us and our country much success and prosperity. Long live Serbia!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.