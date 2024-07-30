HRH Crown Prince Alexander was very pleased to give a detailed interview to Politika daily newspapers, in which he spoke about important events which marked life in Serbia after the return of the Royal Family to the homeland in 2001, the duties of the Royal Family, humanitarian work and the future.

The text, which was published in the printed edition of Politika newspapers on 21 July 2024 is also available below. We thank the journalist, Dr. Branko Mikašinović for his great professionalism and the realization of this interview. The article is also available on the website of Politika on LINK

This interview will also be published in the Serbian – Canadian magazine “Slovo”

THE KARADJORDJEVICS ARE AGAIN BEING BORN AND RAISED IN SERBIA

Introduction: A lot has happened in these almost 23 years since we came to our home, from which we were banished for too long

Specially for „Politika” Branko Mikasinovic

A lot has happened in these, almost 23 years since we came to our home, from which we were banished for too long time. The non-democratic regime that ruled Yugoslavia after World War II wanted to break my family’s ties with our people and our country, but they failed. The Karadjordjevic family can’t exist without our roots, and we always return to them!, said Crown Prince Alexander.

What have been the most memorable events in the since your move to Belgrade in 2001?

There is something which happened just a few months before our return to Serbia, and it is the first event I would emphasize – it is the return of our citizenship! On 27 February 2001, the Law was adopted in the National Assembly of Yugoslavia, which annulled the 1947 Decree, so our citizenship was restored. Not long after, we were presented with certificates of citizenship and our Serbian passports, that is at that time, Yugoslav passports, in London, at Claridge’s Hotel, in Suite 212, the very same place where I was born. I still feel deeply emotional thinking of that moment. It is interesting that at that same place, in 1995, for my 50th birthday, my wife, Crown Princess Katherine organized a beautiful celebration, and HM the late Queen Elizabeth II, my godmother, came as well. Her Majesty asked me what my birthday wish is, and I said: “To be home, with my people, in my country.” As you can see, this wish came true.

It is a sad destiny of each generation of Karadjordjevic family, that one part of our lives we unwillingly spend far from Serbia… Consequently, my ancestors also died and were buried outside the Homeland. In 2013 it finally became possible for me to fulfil the oath that my father left to me, that even if he is dead, I return him to Serbia. So, on 26 May 2023, remains of my father, King Peter II, mother, Queen Alexandra, grandmother, Queen Maria, and uncle, Prince Andrej, were brought and buried in Oplenac, as part of the solemn ceremony of the State Funeral, and now they finally have their peace in our beautiful Sumadija.

This was a mixture of sad and happy feelings, but there were some events that brought pure happiness to me and each member of the Royal family. My son, Hereditary Prince Philip married my daughter in law Princess Danica on 7 October 2017 in Belgrade, then my grandson, Prince Stefan was born on 25 February the next year, he was baptized in the Royal Chapel in December that year, on 5 November last year my granddaughter Princess Marija was born, and she was also baptized in the Palace Church in May this year. While living abroad, I was hoping that Karadjordjevics would again be married, born and raised in Serbia… I was hoping, but could not fully believe it would happen, and once it finally did… I cannot describe the happiness I felt, and still feel.

Also, as we are Serbs and honour deeply our tradition, one of important events is our Patron Saint Day, Saint Andrew the First-Called. Each year we have Liturgy in the Royal Church which is officiated by our Patriarch, first, it was our dear late Patriarch Pavle, followed by another dear friend, late Patriarch Irinej, and now it is our Spiritual Father, Patriarch Porfirije. This connection and unity between the Crown and the Church is something that has survived through decades and is still equally important and strong. Together with His Holiness, other Bishops of our church are our guests, but also representatives of all other religious communities in Serbia, as we equally support all religions. As our people say, “Brother is dear, whichever faith he belongs to”.

I also need to mention that every Christmas I very much like our national customs, when I go in the morning to the forest around the Palace, cut the oak tree, and we burn the yule log in front of the Palace in the evening. Also following the tradition of my ancestors, my wife and I each year for Christmas, and Easter, organize a reception for over 1,000 children without parental care, with difficulties in intellectual development, and socially vulnerable children, bring them together, give them presents, led by the wish to share the joy of the most important holidays with them.

These are the most memorable events, but there are so many more, if I continue, this will become an autobiography instead of an interview.

How would you describe your relationship with the government of Serbia over the past two decades?

It is a long series of professional and personal relationships with all Serbian governments over the past two decades, with mutual respect and cooperation. There were of course ups and downs with each of the authorities that changed in this period, but whenever there was a misunderstanding, we worked to resolve it and find common ground. I am here to help the people of Serbia as much as I can, and to perform that duty, there must be a steady relationship with each Government, as well as understanding.

The Serbian governments acknowledged and supported charitable and many other activities of the Royal family, which are of high interest for our country, and for which we are grateful. My position as a member and the head of the Royal family obliges me to be above and not interfere in politics, because no matter if the country is a constitutional parliamentary monarchy, which I consider a supreme form of government, or a republic, the Crown is there for all citizens. And I strongly keep this principle.

I expect that the positive and constructive relationship will continue far into the future, for the benefit of our people and our Homeland, because the prosperity of Serbia is of the highest importance, and we all should work together for that goal.

You and your wife are well known for your humanitarian activities, especially the work of Organization Lifeline. What can you tell us more about that?

The main focus of humanitarian activities is on supporting Healthcare, Social Welfare, and Education Systems in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska. The activities in the humanitarian field have always been very important to the Royal family Karadjordjevic. Inspired by my ancestors who did the same in the past, my wife, Crown Princess Katherine, has dedicated her life to helping others and supporting the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, providing aid to all the people who need it, regardless of their gender, religion, race, age, or ethnicity.

We also never forget our countrymen who are in unimaginable conditions living, struggling, and trying to survive in our holy land, Kosovo and Metohija. Their well-being is always in our minds, and they are constantly in our prayers. Each year packages and packages of help are being sent to our people and numerous projects were realized in Kosovo by my wife’s Foundation, to make the lives and living conditions of the people better.

The work of my wife’s Foundation in Serbia started in 2001, but it was not the start of her devotion to helping our people, because even while we were in exile, she found a way to send the necessary help to our people during the 1990ies. Large amounts of humanitarian aid came directly to thousands of people and especially orphans that were inflicted by the terrible war. One of our first projects together was the donation of Isolation, a Sterile room for haematology patients at University Children’s Hospital Tiršova, in 1993. This carries a lot of symbolism in it because the hospital in Tirsova was built by my grandmother, HM Queen Maria.

My wife opened offices of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, that all work under her patronage. The Hard work and efforts of all those wonderful people who have been supporting and helping the work of Lifeline offices for over 30 years now, have made a tremendous positive impact for the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska and made a difference in their lives. And after our arrival in Serbia, these offices abroad joined forces with the Foundation in Belgrade, for the good of the people. And this work does not stop, each month there is some new activity, new donation…

The President of Serbia decorated my wife with the Order of Karadjordje’s Star for Statehood Day this year, for all the merits in the area of humanitarian work and her contribution to our people and our country, and I am very proud of her for this recognition, but of course for everything else she has done, for all the good she brought.

Where do you see the role of the Royal family in Serbia’s future?

The role of each Karadjordjevic Royal family member has always been the same – in the past, in the present days, and it remains the same in the future – to always be in the service of the people of Serbia and our homeland. So, we will continue contributing as much as we can to the well-being and prosperity of our country. We will also continue cherishing our history, traditions, supporting our culture and national heritage. We owe to our ancestors to continue their legacy, but also to the future generations to have a good and stable country, which they will continue building.