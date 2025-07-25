The fifth phase of the ongoing complete renovation of The Rada Vranješević Home for Children in Banja Luka, Republic of Srpska, has been successfully completed thanks to the continued support of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, which is under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine for over 30 years.

This latest phase was focused on fully renovating and refurbishing the living area of the second educational group. The renovations included four large, shared bedrooms, a spacious living area, the dining room, the kitchen, bathrooms (including new plumbing, tiles, and bathroom fixtures), and all connecting corridors. This extensive project, aimed at improving the quality of life for the children who reside in the Home, also involved the following renovations: full interior painting of more than 700 square meters of walls, the installation of over 130 square meters of parquet flooring, the installation of new tiling in the kitchen, the replacement of water pipes, the installation of new kitchen cabinets and appliances (a new commercial grade stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator), and new tile flooring in the dining room. In addition, the following brand-new furnishings were donated: a large dining table with chairs, a sectional sofa, a coffee table, eight nightstands, and a television stand. In addition, all of the bedrooms in the Home were fitted with new carpeting and curtains, and ten new doors were installed.

This enormous renovation and undertaking were made possible by the generosity of donors and supporters of the 7th Lifeline Chicago Annual Florida Golf Outing, held on March 28, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida. This event, organized each year through the incredible dedication and tireless efforts of Lifeline Chicago supporter Mr. Rade Savich, raises funds specifically to benefit children living in Homes throughout Serbia and Republika Srpska.

“I am deeply grateful to the donors of Lifeline Chicago whose generosity continues to change the lives of our children for the better. The dedication of the Lifeline Chicago Board and supporters like Mr. Rade Savich is truly inspiring and makes these important projects possible. Improving the living conditions of children in need is one of the most meaningful ways we can build a stronger future. Every improvement, every smile we bring to these young faces, is a step toward hope and healing. By supporting these children, we are not only offering them comfort and care but also reaffirming our shared responsibility for the future of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska. It brings me great joy to know that together, through kindness and unity, we are making a lasting difference in their lives,” stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The Director of the Rada Vranješević Home for Children and Youth without Parental Care, Mrs. Darijana Kecman stated: “As the Director of the ‘Rada Vranješević’ Home, I want to thank our long-time donors sincerely and wholeheartedly, who have once again shown how much they care about our children and their environment. Thanks to you, the Home truly becomes a home.

“It’s hard to put into words how much it means when someone thinks of our children with love for so many years. Our dear donors have once again worked a miracle – the group home where the boys live now looks like a real, warm home. Everything was renovated with care and heart: new bathrooms, a kitchen, freshly painted walls, new furniture… every detail shows that someone cares about them. Thank you for being with us all these years and for showing the children that they have their people – kind, noble, and generous. Your support and love warm both the heart and the space.”