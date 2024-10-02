The fourth phase of the complete renovation of The Rada Vranjesevic Home for Children in Banja Luka, the Republic of Srpska, has been finalized thanks to Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, whose patron is Her Royal Highness for over 30 years, and to The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation in Belgrade.

The fourth phase of this massive project included the renovation of all of the rooms of the fifth educational group, which consisted of four shared bedrooms, a large living room/living area, a dining room, a kitchen, and all corridors/hallways. This immense undertaking, to improve the living conditions of the children who reside at this Home, included the following: the painting of all rooms (over 700 square meters), the updating of the parquet flooring (over 130 square meters), the re-tiling of the kitchen with brand new tiling, all new water pipes/piping, the installation of new kitchen cabinetry, the purchase of new kitchen appliances (stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator), and the installation of new tile flooring in the dining room. In addition, the following brand new furniture was purchased: a large dining table with dining chairs, a large sectional couch, a club table and club chairs, eight night stands, a television cabinet/stand, and a new television. In addition to all of the bedrooms being furnished with new carpeting and curtains, new doors were purchased and installed, as well.

This initiative was wholly made possible by the generous donors and benefactors of the 6th Annual Lifeline Chicago Golf Outing (March 15-16, 2024), an event held annually in the state of Florida, and organized every year by dedicated and tireless Lifeline Chicago supporter, Mr. Rade Savich. The funds raised during this event are specifically designated to support children in Homes in Serbia and in Republika Srpska.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the generous donors of Lifeline Chicago and commend the dedication and determination of all Lifeline Chicago Board members for their commitment to aiding our people. This significant contribution greatly enhances the quality of childhood for these beautiful children.

Once again, our donors have demonstrated their unwavering willingness to provide aid and share the love in their hearts. By giving to these children, we are also ensuring a brighter and more secure future for our country. The knowledge that we have brought joy to their hearts inspires me to continue striving for the well-being of our people and children in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska,” stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The Director of the Home for Children and Youth without Parental Care “Rada Vranješević” expressed her immense gratitude to long-time friends from the Humanitarian organization Lifeline Chicago for the successful project of renovating and equipping the fifth Educational Group 5, where girls aged 11 to 14 reside. She emphasized that the project has brought great joy to the girls, who are now thrilled with their newly refreshed space, where they enjoy spending time in the living room, watching TV, or socializing while preparing meals in the kitchen. She added that the space is now vibrant, in cheerful colors, and fully ready for the start of the new school year, noting that this donation means the world to the home’s residents.