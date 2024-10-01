On the International Day of Older Persons, which is marked every year on 1 October, HRH Crown Princess Katherine sends her message that we must never forget the older ones, and their immeasurable contribution to the world we live in.

“On this year’s Day of Older People, I would like to share a few thoughts, very appropriate for this day and celebrating the role and importance of the older people:

“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” – Abraham Lincoln

“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” – John Lennon

“Those who respect the elderly pave their own road toward success.” – African proverb

“An elderly person at home is like a living golden treasure.” – Chinese saying

As years of life pass by, we are getting more and more experiences, more skills, we are revealing the secrets of life. All this knowledge that we get through the flow of time accumulates as great wisdom that only somebody who has more years and more experience than us can have. Older people deserve good care and attention, and we should never forget to give them a warm smile and ask them how they are, and how they feel, which is immeasurably significant to them. They must always know that they are not forgotten that they are loved and appreciated.

Since the establishment of my Foundation, we have dedicated part of our activities to the elderly, and we will always try to help and make life more beautiful and joyful for you. It is so important not to forget the old people who need our love and care. Your contributions to our world, wisdom, and life experience should be a guideline for young people. I wish you to be happy, to feel the love of your children and grandchildren” stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The International Day of Older People is marked on October 1st every year, as the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed. The holiday was observed for the first time on 1 October 1991. The holiday is celebrated by raising awareness about issues affecting the elderly, such as senescence and elder abuse. It is also a day to appreciate the contributions that older people make to society. The United Nations decided that “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide” is the theme of this year’s marking of this day.