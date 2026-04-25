The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, under the Patronage of Crown Princess Katherine, have an ongoing tradition of organizing the delivery of bountiful Easter meals to those in need, ensuring that everyone is remembered and honoured on this most blessed holiday.

This year, Lifeline Chicago and The Crown Princess Katherine Foundation provided Easter lunches to over nineteen institutions, including the following Homes for children and youth in Belgrade: Drinka Pavlović, Zvečanska 19, Jovan Jovanović Zmaj, Zvečanska 52, The Children’s Shelter, and The Institute for the Education of Children and Youth. Easter meals were also delivered to the following institutions across Serbia and Republika Srpska, including: Jefimija in Kruševac, Miroslav Mika Antić in Sombor, Vera Radivojević in Bela Crkva, Kneginja Ljubica in Kragujevac, Hristina Markišić in Aleksinac, and Rada Vranješević in Banja Luka.

Easter lunches were also delivered to women and children in Women’s Shelters in Belgrade, Novi Sad, Vranje, and Banja Luka. Delicious Easter meals were also provided to the elderly residents of The Home for Adults and Elderly Persons in Vranje.

“Easter is a time of hope, compassion, and togetherness. It is especially important that we remember those in need and show them that they are not forgotten. I am deeply grateful to all our donors and partners whose kindness makes it possible to bring warmth, joy, and dignity to so many children, mothers, and elderly people. Together, we continue to make a difference in their lives,” said Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine.

Their Royal Highnesses extend their sincere gratitude to all donors and supporters whose generosity made this year’s traditional humanitarian initiative possible, bringing warmth and joy to children, mothers, the elderly, and the most vulnerable families during the Easter holiday.