HRH Crown Princess Katherine is very proud to be this year’s laureate of the Diplomacy & Commerce Humanitarian Life Achievement Award. Her Royal Highness, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Alexander, attended the award ceremony, which took place last night at the Yugoslav Film Archive in Belgrade, also marking the 10th anniversary of the magazine.

The Crown Princess addressed everyone at the beginning of the ceremony, pointing out the importance of events like this on the promotion of accomplishments, positive changes, and improvements in society, but also as a chance of establishing valuable contacts that can enable us to continue working even harder, with more dedication. “When we are alone, we can do so little, but when we are united and join our efforts, we can make wonderful things. And only then can we truly make a remarkable and meaningful change in other people’s lives, one that lasts long and continues bringing good to those who need it the most.

This evening is about the awards, but I tell you that the greatest award anybody can receive is the knowledge that you have made a difference, that you have improved somebody’s life. It is something that gives you energy and inspiration to continue your path. The warmth, trust, and respect I have received from the people of Serbia have been strengthening my dedication to continue my mission. But most of all, it was the love I received from them, because without love, we have nothing”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Together with Their Royal Highnesses, the ceremony was attended by HE Usame Zukorlić, Minister without portfolio in charge of reconciliation, regional cooperation and social stability, Their Excellencies numerous Ambassadors, and other members of the diplomatic corps, Mr. Milan Antonijević, Commissioner for the Protection of Equality, Mr. Robert Čoban, President of the Color Press Group Company, who opened the ceremony with his addressing, as well as numerous guests from the spheres of business, art, culture, and the public life of Serbia.

After the award ceremony, HRH Crown Princess Katherine emphasized that she is honoured to have received this recognition and thanked all the people who, for more than three decades, have been supporting her efforts to help those in need. “Without the generosity and dedication of all the people who have supported my vision, it would not have been possible to bring comfort, hope, and smiles, to get so many lives touched and improved through our shared efforts.

This award will serve as a lasting inspiration for all of us to continue our mission of helping those in need, because there is no greater fulfilment than knowing you have made a meaningful and lasting difference in someone’s life.”

The Crown Princess also thanked Lifeline Humanitarian Organizations in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, who, for more than three decades, have worked under her patronage, as well as her Foundation in Belgrade. Her Royal Highness also pointed out the importance of the support from the Serbian diaspora, who, although living far from the homeland, have not forgotten our country, but also all our foreign friends, who recognized the needs of the people of Serbia.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander said on this occasion: “I am very proud of my dear wife for this recognition of her lifelong dedication to support the needs of our people. Every recognition is, of course, a great honour, but also a great responsibility, to continue the path of excellence which led to being recognized in the first place. As Crown Princess Katherine’s life mission is providing and supporting those in need, I know she will continue following this path, and I will always support her on this journey.”

The Diplomacy & Commerce Awards, presented annually by Color Press Group through its Diplomacy & Commerce magazine, recognize individuals, institutions, embassies, and companies that have made outstanding contributions to the economic, social, and humanitarian development of Serbia.

By honouring excellence across these areas, the awards highlight those whose work meaningfully improves society and fosters cooperation between the public, business, and diplomatic sectors. The awards encompass a wide range of fields, including humanitarian work, corporate social responsibility, sustainable development, business and digital innovation, media relations, cultural advancement, and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and the overall business environment. By honouring excellence in diplomacy, business leadership, and cross-border collaboration, these awards highlight the importance of building strong partnerships that foster stability, growth, and shared prosperity.

In addition to Her Royal Highness receiving the Diplomacy & Commerce Humanitarian Life Achievement Award, among this year’s laureates are: the Embassy of Mexico for the best relations with media in the category of embassies, Vojvodina Forests for green projects and sustainable development, Air Serbia for the best CSR campaign, the Museum of Yugoslavia for International promotion of cultural heritage and many others.

The Serbian edition of the Diplomacy & Commerce magazine started in 2016, which is the year when the first awards were given. The Croatian edition started being published in 2017, followed by Austrian and Slovenian issues in 2019, and finally a Montenegro issue in 2023.