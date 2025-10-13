Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, which has been under the Patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine for more than three decades and is dedicated to bringing much-needed assistance to the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, continues its mission by supporting The Paja Marganovic Elementary School in the village of Deliblato near Kovin, by providing its music classroom with brand new musical instruments, supplies, and cabinetry.

This significant donation, from Mrs. Nada Stevens, a devoted and long-time supporter of Lifeline Chicago, consisted of five Korg keyboards with carrying bags, five keyboard stands, one Korg stage piano with piano bench and piano bag, ten metallophones, and four large cabinets for storing musical instruments.

Mr. Goran Staniša, Principal of The Paja Marganovic Elementary School, stated: “We express our sincere gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, Lifeline Chicago, and Mrs. Nada Stevens for their generous support through the donation of musical instruments and furniture for our school’s music classroom. This valuable equipment has already inspired our school orchestra, which has played its first notes on the new instruments. The new storage cabinets have brightened and transformed the classroom space, where, throughout the year, the voices and music of our young talents can now be heard in an even more creative atmosphere.

The donation is of great importance to us not only for the improvement of music education but also for enhancing our orchestra’s performances and participation in competitions. In previous years, our school orchestra has achieved great success, recognized as one of the leading primary school orchestras in Serbia, and has been awarded numerous gold medals for its contribution to the development of musical culture. We are excited that our students now have the opportunity to practice on modern, high-tech instruments. We look forward to welcoming you to one of their upcoming performances.”

“It brings me great joy to see how Lifeline Chicago, together with our dear donor Mrs. Nada Stevens, continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children in Serbia. Music is a powerful form of expression that enriches the soul, inspires creativity, and brings people together. I am very proud of the success of Elementary School ‘Paja Marganović’ and its dedicated students and teachers. Their achievements are a shining example of what can be accomplished when love, talent, and opportunity come together, “ said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.