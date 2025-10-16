On the occasion of International Rural Women’s Day, HRH Princess Danica sent a message of gratitude and support to women who live and work in rural areas of Serbia, emphasizing their invaluable role in preserving family, tradition, and national identity.

Along with the message written on a personal memorandum, Princess Danica also posted a portrait of herself in a Serbian folk costume on social media, symbolically connecting cultural heritage with a contemporary expression of respect for women who, through their work and strength, maintain life in the villages of Serbia.

“Today, on the International Day of Rural Women, I pay tribute with pride and deep respect to all the women who, with their work, strength, and sacrifice, guard the heart of our people, the heart that beats in the rural areas of Serbia,” said Princess Danica.

She emphasized that “rural women are the pillars of the family, guardians of tradition and values, but also tireless workers who feed and build the community with their own hands,” adding that their struggle often goes unnoticed and underappreciated.

“That is why this day is a call to everyone for deeper understanding and greater support, to create together conditions in which rural women will have equal opportunities, access to education, healthcare, and economic independence.”

She concluded her message by saying that “the development of Serbia is inextricably linked to the strength and dignity of our rural women,” emphasizing that their love for their country, family, and community is an inspiration to all.

International Day of Rural Women is celebrated worldwide on 15 October, in recognition of women’s contributions to agriculture, sustainable development, and the preservation of rural communities.