Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, under the patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine, delivered an essential donation to the Olga Jovičić-Rita Kindergarten in Kraljevo.

This incredibly generous donation was made possible by the Three Kolo Group (the Circle of Serbian Sisters of St. George in Joliet, Illinois; the Circle of Serbian Sisters Kneginja Zorka of St. Archangel Michael in Lansing, Illinois; and the Circle of Serbian Sisters of St. Archangel Michael in Lansing, Illinois).

The donation included essential furnishings, multimedia equipment, and a range of educational and sensory items to support children’s development. Specifically, the school received the following brand-new furnishings: twenty-four mattresses, twenty-four bedding sets, twenty-four blankets, two large sectional rugs, a teacher’s desk with two chairs, four large children’s tables, numerous wooden bookshelves, a large closet, and a cloakroom. Additionally, a variety of high-quality wooden toys were donated, including a play kitchen, tent, craftsman’s workbench, garage, house, theatre stage, market stand, dressing table, and a sensory-motor hedgehog — all designed to promote motor skills, role-play, and imagination. Brand-new hi-tech multimedia equipment was also donated, including a television, a projector with a screen, and a Bluetooth speaker to enhance educational activities and interactive learning.

“This initiative underscores the strong commitment to providing a high-quality early childhood educational environment and experience. This newly refurbished and equipped school now not only meets the developmental needs of the children, but also supports the teachers in delivering enriching and engaging educational experiences,” said HRH Crown Princess

Katherine, adding that the heartfelt donation was made in collaboration with the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, of which the Three Kolo Group is a proud, tireless, and significant supporter.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous contribution from our longstanding supporters, our sisters. It means so much for the children to have a comfortable and creative space where they can grow, learn, and thrive,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

“We express our deep gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine and all the donors for the donation of didactic materials, equipment, and furniture. In this way, you have provided an opportunity for the children to grow, develop, and play in improved and higher-quality conditions,” said Marija Jovanović Đusić, the Director of the Institution.