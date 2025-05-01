HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine send a message of condolences from the Royal Family of Serbia on the occasion of the great tragedy that occurred in the village of Ljubeselo near Topola, when five people lost their lives due to ammonia poisoning:

“The unforgettable tragedy that occurred yesterday in Ljubeselo shook not only all of us who are unbreakably linked to Topola and this part of Šumadija, but also the whole of Serbia and our people. Nothing we can say can ease the pain and sorrow of those who have lost their loved ones… nothing spoken can heal the wounds of the heart and soul, but we can try to provide support now when it is most difficult, to be there, to share the pain.

My wife, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, me, and the entire Royal Family send our condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones. We pray to the Resurrected Lord to give comfort and peace, and to the victims’ eternal memory and the Kingdom of Heaven.”