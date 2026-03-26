Their Royal Highnesses, Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, visited the Primary School “Mića Stojković” in Umčari today, where they officially delivered a valuable and much-needed donation aimed at significantly improving conditions for the school’s pupils.

This generous donation was made possible by the support of The John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich Foundation, in cooperation with Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, which has operated under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness since 1993. The primary goal of this project was to equip the school with brand new modern, high-quality industrial grade large kitchen appliances, cookware, a large television, and dining room furniture.

This donation included brand new dining room tables and chairs (10 tables and 60 chairs), ten bean bag chairs, and one large television set. The school kitchen was also fully updated with a professional industrial grade refrigerator and freezer, an industrial grade dishwasher, a new large sink, new food-serving carts, an industrial grade deep fryer, and complete sets of new pots and pans.

Their Royal Highnesses were warmly welcomed by Mr. Vladimir Bokić, the school’s principal, teachers and students, who prepared and performed a very emotional music program in their honour.

“I am very happy that we are here today in your school. It brings me great joy that we have been able to help and bring happiness to these wonderful children. My husband and I are deeply grateful to the donors, the Wuchenich family, and the Lifeline Chicago office, who made it possible for this valuable donation to reach you. For more than thirty years, my Foundation has been supporting institutions and schools that care for children in Serbia and Republic of Srpska. Together, we can achieve so much. Dear children, I want you to know that we are always with you. We are here to love you and care for you. Your happiness is what matters most to us”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander addressed those present and expressed his great pride in his wife for completing another important project, commending her tireless humanitarian work in supporting education and improving living conditions for children across Serbia.

Mr Vladimir Bokic, expressed his heartfelt gratitude: “Thank you very much, Your Royal Highnesses, for choosing our school for this valuable donation and for showing great compassion, understanding, and care for the children who grow, learn, and play here. Your support, as well as the support of the donors, contributes significantly to improving the conditions for both education and daily life in our school. On behalf of all students, teachers, and staff, I extend our sincere thanks.”