TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine send their congratulations for Pesach (Passover) to all members of the Jewish community for this holiday, which is this year celebrated from the evening of Wednesday, 1 April, until the evening of 9 April.

“On the joyous occasion of Pesach, my wife and I, and the entire Royal family of Serbia, send our sincere congratulations to the Jewish community in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and to all those celebrating this great holiday around the world.

As people of faith gather to honour centuries-old traditions as an important part of this holiday, it is a testament to the triumph of faith and the eternal human aspiration for freedom. The story of liberation, preserved and retold through the millennia during the Seder, is not only a remembrance of the past but a living message that continues to guide generations. The rich symbolism of Pesach, from the unleavened bread as a sign of humility, to the elements of the Seder table that recount suffering, endurance, and deliverance, reminds us of the values that transcend time and faith, uniting all people in their pursuit of dignity, justice, and peace.

In today’s world, marked by many challenges, it is necessary that all people of faith unite their prayers for peace and stability. And it is what we wish before everything else to all those who celebrate this great holiday, but also to the world we all live in. May Pesach bring joy, good health, and fulfillment to every home, and may it be a source of strength for the days ahead. Happy Pesach!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.