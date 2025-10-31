The national awareness campaign on the importance of prevention and early detection of breast cancer, “Detect early, save a life!”, launched by the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation in cooperation with the Institute of Public Health of Serbia “Dr Milan Jovanović Batut” and under the patronage of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Serbia, has been successfully concluded.

Throughout the month of October, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, three mobile digital mammography units toured numerous cities across Serbia, providing women with free preventive examinations and medical advice on the importance of regular checkups and early detection of disease.

By the end of the campaign, more than four thousand women across the country had undergone examinations in the three mobile mammography units. This outcome confirms that an increasing number of women in Serbia recognize the importance of caring for their health and that awareness of breast cancer prevention is at a commendable level.

Adding a special note of warmth and humanity to the campaign were partners from the renowned cosmetics companies La Roche-Posay and Bioderma, who provided symbolic gifts for women who completed their screenings. These gifts served as tokens of appreciation, encouragement, and gratitude to every woman who took an important step toward safeguarding her health.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine expressed her sincere satisfaction with the results of the campaign and extended her gratitude to all partners, donors, healthcare professionals, and institutions that made its successful implementation possible. The Princess also expressed her deep appreciation to the companies that supported the campaign — Alma Quattro, DPC Group Belgrade, La Roche-Posay, Bioderma, Metod, and I Love Digital — as well as to all media partners: Public Broadcasting Service Radio Television of Serbia, RTV Pink, TV Prva, B92, Večernje novosti, Colour Media International, RTV Kraljevo, Media Sfera, Ozon Media, and Jugpres.

“I am deeply grateful to all the women who took part in this campaign and showed that caring for one’s health must be a priority. Early detection saves lives – that is the message we want every woman to hear. We will continue to fight to ensure that every woman in Serbia has access to preventive examinations, knowledge, support, and hope.”

The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation proudly emphasizes that, thanks to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Serbia and the Institute of Public Health of Serbia “Dr Milan Jovanović Batut,” the mobile mammography units will continue operating even after the campaign’s conclusion, ensuring that free preventive services remain available to women. In the coming period, the units will be stationed in Užice, Bor, and Nova Varoš, where all interested women will be able to schedule and complete their examinations.

For over three decades, the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation has been devoted to supporting Serbia’s healthcare system, particularly in the fight against cancer. Through donations of medical equipment, educational programs, and awareness initiatives on the importance of prevention, the Foundation has continuously assisted hospitals and medical institutions across the country. By donating mobile digital mammography units, the Foundation has made preventive screenings accessible even to women in remote areas of Serbia.

Finally, HRH Crown Princess Katherine sent a powerful message to all women: “The greatest gift we can give ourselves and our families is health. Detect early, save a life!”